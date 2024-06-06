Pete Davidson Gets Heckled, Walks off Stage During Standup Comedy Performance

Pete Davidson walked off stage during a standup comedy performance on May 24 due to a handful of hecklers in the crowd. The 30-year-old comedian made a stop at the Steelhouse in Omaha, Nebraska on his "Prehab Tour," and he reportedly made it nearly to the end of his set before the audience overwhelmed him. YouTuber Katie Stivers posted a video explaining what happened and gave her two cents as an attendee.

Stivers said that she did not blame Davidson for getting off stage in the midst of "relentless heckling." She blamed the crowd, saying: "Where the f- did decorum go at events because he shouldn't have had to walk off stage because you guys don't understand that because you see crowd work on TikTok that you think every comedian needs to be heckled to the point that they leave stage with one joke left. It's just absolutely absurd. You're ruining it for the whole show."

Stivers confirmed that attendees were asked to leave their phones at the door for this show, as they have been at many stand-up events in recent years. That means fans are unlikely to see clips of the heckling directly, but many commenters came to Davidson's defense. So far, Davidson has not commented publicly on the situation.

Davidson has been out on his "Prehab Tour" since late 2023, and it has had a handful of controversial moments before. In December, the comedian canceled a show in New York City just two hours before it was scheduled to begin, then canceled several of the upcoming dates with little warning. He raised even more concerns in February when he dropped out of a gig at Radio City Music Hall just hours beforehand. He was set to open for controversial comedian Matt Rife, and gave no explanation for his absence.

Still, fans are clamoring to see Davidson as he continues his trek across the country, with dates in the Midwest coming up. He has a string of shows in Michigan coming up followed by a few dates in Wisconsin and Illinois. At the end of the month, his schedule puts him back in the northeast for a while with shows in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut. He even has one show in Maine on June 21 – perhaps making amends for a canceled gig last year.

Tickets are still available for many of Davidson's upcoming performances. Attendees may need to give up their phones before getting in.