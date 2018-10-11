Ozzy Osbourne Wishes Wife Sharon Happy Birthday Following Hospitalization

Ozzy Osbourne wished his wife Sharon a very “Happy Birthday,” following his recent hospitalization for an infection.

Taking to Twitter, Osbourne posted a classic side-by-side photo of him and Sharon where they are looking sweetly at the camera in one photo and jokingly attempting to eat her face in the next.

“Happy Birthday My Love!” Osbourne wrote on the photo’s caption.

Happy Birthday My Love! pic.twitter.com/BvyOneUBVS — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 9, 2018

A number of Osbourne fans joined in on the birthday well-wishes, with one fan tweeting back, “Happy Birthday [Sharon]. I hope your day is as awesome as you are! And many thanks for keeping [Ozzy] alive and vertical.”

“Happy Blessed Birthday this Year and May you have Good health and Laughter and Joy all year Sharon. Thank you, for always bringing us happiness and sharing your life and family with us. With love and best regards,” another fan wrote. “Please let Ozzy know we hope he feels better.”

Hope Ozzy is doing well after he scurry he missed some tour dates put he put one hell of a show in Camden nj us all the best to you both die heart of you all and the family as well Bobby Reed in Phil pa USA — Bobby Reed (@BobbytheRocker2) October 10, 2018

The rocker’s message comes just days after his release from the hospital for admittance of an as-yet-unidentified infection.

Since then, it has been announced that Osbourne will have to cancel the remaining shows of his tour, even though he initially had hoped to simply reschedule them for this month, but will have to postpone them longer.

“Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has now cancelled the remaining four shows on his North American ‘NO MORE TOURS 2.’ Following additional evaluation from his doctors, OSBOURNE will likely require another surgery in the coming days to treat multiple infections in his right hand,” a statement from Osbourne’s reps read.

“The four cancelled shows were originally scheduled as follows: Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA (October 6), Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista (October 9), the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (October 11) and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (October 13). The three California shows had previously been rescheduled following his initial prognosis from doctors,” the statement added. “All four shows will be rescheduled for 2019.”

Osbourne commented on the canceled shows, saying that he is “so f—ing bummed about” them.

“The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs,” he added. “We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

Anyone who had tickets for the shows can hang on to them for the to-be-determined rescheduled dates or will be able to get full refunds.