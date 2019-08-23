Orlando Bloom Discussed Idea of Getting ‘Divorced Again’ Ahead of Wedding With Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is talking about divorce before his marriage to Katy Perry. But don’t worry, it’s in an enlightening tone. Bloom told Sunday Today with Willie Geist that he does not want to go through the divorce process again and believes his love with Perry is the real deal.

Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr in 2010 before the two split in 2013. Perry also experienced a divorce when her and Russel Brand called it quits in 2012. He opened up in the one-on-one sit-down interview, sharing plenty of insight into his life with his fiance.

“It’s important to me that we are aligned — I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again,” Bloom said in the interview. “And we’re both fully aware of that. She’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged.”

Previously, Perry spoke with KIIS Kyle and Jackie O Show about the upcoming wedding, sharing how her and Bloom are in a great spot in their life.

She didn’t announce any date for the big day, though. The plan seems to be for the fall.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” she said. “I was saying it, like, emotionally. It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your thirties.”

The two got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year. They have been dating since 2016 with a few on-and-off’s in between.

In the interview, Bloom also mentioned how despite the proposal in February being pretty extravagant — the two went on a helicopter ride — the couple is becoming more and more content with keeping things simple.

“The cool thing about what we’re doing — we’re learning to do the small together,” he explained. “We’re both fully aware that it’s a mountain to climb and that that mountain won’t stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that’s what it is, and I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too.”

Outside of her marriage with Bloom, Perry recently had her contract picked up by American Idol and will serve as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie once again for the third season of the music competition.