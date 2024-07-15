'One Tree Hill' Star Jana Kramer Just Got Married in Scotland

One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer and Allan Russell wed in a beautiful ceremony in Scotland. The newlyweds shared their exclusive wedding story to PEOPLE. They wed on July 13 at Carnell Estate in Scotland. Russell is from Scotland. An intimate yet fabulous ceremony, only 35 family and friends were in attendance and including their blended family: Kramer's two children, daughter Jolie, 8, and son Jace, 5, Russell's son Troy, 16, and their son Roman, 8 months.

The couple met online after Russell messaged Kramer on Instagram from England via a DM. At the time, he was living in England. Kramer appreciated the gesture.

"He was very sweet and very kind in his message, and we started to talk on WhatsApp. And then when I Googled him, I was like, 'Oh, he's really cute. I was like, maybe if he happens to ever be in the States, I'll go out on a date with him,'" Kramer told the publication.

They had their first date in Nashville, Tennessee around Christmastime 2022. Kramer says she knew instantly that he was the one. They were engaged six months after their first date.

In the ceremony, Kramer's children had big roles. Jolie served as the flower girl, with Jace as the ring bearer, and Russell's son Troy served an usher. Roman wore a kilt, as well as the other men in the ceremony.

Initially, a wedding with even 35 guests wasn't the plan for the singer and actress. "I just knew that I wanted to marry him. We had talked about just going away and doing it ourselves, but it was important for me to have the wedding for Jolie and Jace, so they can see that we're married now," Kramer told PEOPLE of the reason they had a traditional wedding.

She added: "I've also never been so excited to walk down the aisle to someone, and it didn't need to be this big thing. It's going to be very small and intimate and everything that we wanted. We're getting married in Scotland, so the background is already stunning as it is. I just want to marry him, and I want my closest friends there. That's all that truly matters to us and our family." Russell says her decision to have the ceremony in Scotland was a major show of respect for his heritage.