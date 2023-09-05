'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Star Marries Rockstar

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are now married. The ceremony was held on Aug. 19 in New Jersey, where the actress, 28, and her fiancé, 39, were married in front of a celebrity-studded crowd. Attendees included Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey, among others, reports PEOPLE. In photos courtesy of the outlet, Qualley is seen with her new music producer husband, holding hands and later arriving at a post-wedding party in a custom white Chanel halter wedding dress paired with matching white custom Chanel Mary Jane flats with her hair in a perfectly coordinated short bob. In an evening outfit that suited his occasion, the Bleachers frontman, who will release the band's next album, Live At Radio City Music Hall on Friday, donned a sophisticated black suit and tie.

During her rehearsal dinner on Friday night, the bride wore another classic white dress as she walked arm-in-arm with her older sister, Rainey Qualley. On Qualley's special day, her mother, Andie MacDowell, was glowing in a Cynthia Rowley floral-print maxi dress embellished with a flower ornament at the waist. Rick Antonoff and Paul Qualley, the couple's fathers, were also photographed laughing during the celebratory gathering. Qualley and Antonoff were engaged in May 2022. In the same month, Qualley caused a flurry of speculation when she was seen wearing a diamond on her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was promoting her film Stars at Noon before a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Qualley had gotten engaged. On her since-deleted Instagram account, Qualley later confirmed the engagement by posting a photo carousel showing her ring up close.

During the summer of 2021, the couple got romantically involved and were even seen kissing during a stroll in New York City. In the spring of 2022, they became public with their romance, debuting as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards, where Maid was nominated for best limited series. With the caption, "Date night," Qualley later shared some pictures from their evening. Qualley once again supported Antonoff at the 2022 Grammys in April, where he was nominated for the Album of the Year award for his work on Taylor Swift's Evermore album. Qualley has dated Nat Wolff, Pete Davidson, and Shia LaBeouf, while Antonoff has previously been linked to Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl.