Offset Trying to Win Estranged Wife Cardi B Back After Split

Cardi B announced on Dec. 4 that she was splitting from husband Offset, but it seems the Migos rapper is attempting to win his ex back.

“He talks about wanting Cardi back,” a source told Us Weekly. “After she was done with him, she closed off to him romantically and it’s really bothering him. He wants her back.”

Offset expressed similar sentiments in a tweet he posted on Dec. 9 which read, “F— YALL I MISS CARDI.”

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

According to a source who spoke to E! News, Cardi B isn’t yet sure about what her future with Offset will look like, with the insider explaining that the New York native is focusing on her career and the couple’s 5-month-old daughter, Kulture.

“They haven’t been spending time together and Cardi expressed she still wants her space,” the source said. “She is very busy right now with her work and is focused solely on Kulture.”

The insider added that the new mom “is also very upset over the cheating situation,” as Offset’s alleged infidelity was reportedly one of the reasons for the couples’ split.

“She has her up and down moments where she thinks there could be a chance they can salvage their relationship,” the insider said. “She is very torn and is trying to stay focused on business matters right now.”

“She doesn’t want to have to co-parent Kulture, but isn’t quite sure if they can make their relationship work,” the source added.

The “I Like It” rapper originally announced the pair’s split in a now-deleted Instagram video.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said.

“And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she continued. “It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

On Sunday, she slammed claims that their breakup was faked for publicity while speaking to fans in an Instagram Live.

“I just really hate how people say we trying to do this for publicity,” she said. “Think we want to put our life out there for what — what we gain from publicity? Nothing.”

The 26-year-old also echoed some of her sentiments from her original video, sharing that Offset had been a huge help to her in the music industry.

“I learned a lot,” she said. “I ain’t really know much about the music industry and you know my husband helped me. He made me wiser. He let me open my eyes to a lot of things, and even though we are not together anymore, I learned a lot.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paras Griffin