Offset Explains Why He Accused Cardi B of Cheating

The rapper admits that he there was no truth to his accusation, and that he was drinking on the night when he posted it.

Offset explained his recent cheating allegations against his wife Cardi B during a podcast interview on Monday. The rapper appeared on Way Up With Yee, addressing his now-deleted Instagram Story posts where he accused his wife of cheating back in June. He said that now he believes Cardi is faithful and he wants to clear her name.

"So that post, to be honest, me and her, that's my wife, I love her to death," Offset said. "We going back and forth. And if you've got a New York woman, you know she's a pit bull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night. I was lit. I had a little Casamigos [tequila], and we was going back and forth and I'm like, 'Watch this.' And it's like she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day and she crazy, man. We're crazy for each other."

(Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Offset said that explaining the situation further would not clarify it for most people, so he does not intend to make an apology post or anything like that. he sai: "The delete is enough. At the end of the day, them people don't be really knowing what's really going on with us for real."

Offset did admit that infidelity is a sore subject for him and Cardi B since his history of cheating on her featured so prominently in her music. He said that he "hates" how fans bring up the past cheating whenever Cardi is fighting with another artist or public figure. He said: "When I did do that, I was in a different space. I was young. I had just got married. I was getting a lot of money. Really it was communication."

"We had got married and our communication was good but it wasn't understanding my wants and needs and vice versa," he went on. "Sometimes it feel like you bump heads when you're not communicating... I was drunk, I was on different s-... I was making bad decisions and I was really realizing it was affecting my family... but all my growth, why you think she love me? All my growth, I done showed I'm not gonna do this. I'm a real one."

Still, Offset said that not all of the rumors about him are true, and that people constantly relitigating each story is not productive. He said: "When I was wrong, I got on it and said it, as a man, handle my business, like, 'Hey, I did this wrong.' Because I wanna show her too. I'm a man that's gonna accept my wrongdoing. So when you see me not saying nothing, it be bulls-."