Watch: *NSYNC Shares Throwback Holiday Performance Just in Time for Christmas

*NYSYNC released their 1998 hit song “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” and even made a rockin’ music video to go along with it. The music group posted the video on their Facebook page of them performing the hit on the Today show in 1999. Justin Timberlake‘s girlfriend at the time even made a cameo.

You might know her, Britney Spears?

The performance was honestly perfect and you can see the five dream guys are having an absolute blast performing during the holiday season.

Glad to see the group still knows they were the highlight of the ’90s! Maybe a reunion is in order?

