Normani Confirms She's Dating NFL Star Wide Receiver

Normani is confirming her relationship with a top NFL wide receiver. Over the weekend, the former Fifth Harmony member posted a photo to her Instagram Story of herself smiling while Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf kissed her on the cheek. Normani and Metcalf attended Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett's wedding. Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson who played for the Seahawks for 10 seasons, was also at the wedding and shared a video of Normani and Metcalf dancing together, according to Yahoo.

Normani, 27, and Metcalf, 25, first sparked romance rumors in June 2022 when they were spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The "Wild Side" singer previously dated dancer Rameer Colon in 2021. In June, Normani talked about her father, Derek Hamilton, being diagnosed with cancer, one year after her mother, Andrea, battled cancer for the second time.

"(When my mom was going through chemo) the thing that really kept her going was getting on FaceTime and being like, 'How are the sessions going?' She's always so eager to hear the new records we've been working on," she said, per Entertainment Tonight. "And then a year later when my dad ended up being diagnosed, he would say mid-treatment, 'I'm ready for you to take over the world.'"

Fifth Harmony, which was active from 2012-2018, includes Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello who left the group in 2016. The group released three studio albums and all three debuted in the top 10 on the charts. Some of the group's most notable songs are "Boss," "Worth It," "Work from Home" and "All in My Head."

Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in 2018 and each member went solo. For Normani, she has released two top 10 singles — "Love Lies" and "Dancing with a Stranger." In 2021, Normani released "Wild Side" with Cardi B and reached No. 14 on the charts.

Metcalf was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His best season was in 2020 when he caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. His production that season led to him being named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Second Team. Last year, Metcalf caught 90 passes for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns.