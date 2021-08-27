Norman Reedus Engaged to Diane Kruger After Lengthy Romance

✖

The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus and Inglorious Basterds star Diane Kruger are reportedly engaged. The couple has been dating since at least March 2017 and welcomed a daughter in November 2018. The famously private couple have never publicly announced their daughter's name and are careful to never show her face on social media.

Kruger, 45, and Reedus, 52, are engaged according to a source for PEOPLE. Representatives for the two did not comment. Reedus' latest Instagram post is an advertisement for his photography show Portraits from the Woods, on display at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York through Labor Day. Kruger's most recent post was on Sunday when she celebrated the start of The Walking Dead's final season.

Reedus and Kruger met while making the 2015 indie movie Sky, but they did not go public with their relationship until May 2017. Kruger never announced she was expecting, although rumors she was pregnant began when she attended the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in loose-fitting outfits. In November 2018, sources told PEOPLE they welcomed a baby girl. Reedus is also father to son Mingus, 21, from a relationship with Helene Christensen.

Although Reedus and Kruger have shared several adorable photos with their daughter, they never show her face. For example, when Kruger marked Father's Day in June, she shared a photo of Reedus and their daughter at an ice cream parlor, but their daughter's back was to the camera. "We [love] U Papa... Happy Father’s Day to the one with the sweetest heart," Kruger wrote.

In a 2019 interview with France's Madame Figaro magazine, Kruger said she felt her daughter was born at the perfect time for her. "For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me," she told the magazine. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful."

Kruger took some time off after her daughter was born, but has recently begun ramping up her work schedule again. The National Treasure star said she gave herself six months off to "enjoy" being with her daughter. "I worked during my pregnancy and when I finally stopped, I felt serenity. I didn’t feel silly missing a role,” she told Madame Figaro. “Today, only my daughter counts. Not sleeping for 24 hours doesn’t matter to me, traveling with suitcases and suitcases and more suitcases doesn’t bother me at all because for the moment, she is well.”