Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger's Daughter Gives 'The Walking Dead' Star a Manicure in Sweet Photo

When he isn't fighting zombies on the hit AMC series The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus is treating himself to at-home manicures from none other than his 2-year-old daughter. On Saturday, Jan. 16, the father-of-two took to Instagram to show off his toddler’s impressive skills with nail polish in an adorable father-daughter bonding moment.

In the post, the 52-year-old actor shared a photo of his hand, with his daughter, whom he shares with actress Diane Kruger, busy at work with some blush-colored Essie nail polish. The proud dad captioned the post, "Goodmorning" with a coffee emoji, and fans were quick to gush over the adorableness, including his Walking Dead co-stars. Alanna Masterson, who played Tara on the series and is also a mother, quipped that Reedus better "make sure that color is Ballet Slippers." Hilarie Burton, who will be joining The Walking Dead as Negan's wife in the extended Season 10 episodes, commented, "cute!!"

Prior to welcoming his little girl in 2018, Reedus was already a proud dad to 21-year-old son Mingus, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen. The actor quickly fell head over heels for his daughter, though, with Kruger telling Us Weekly in April 2019 that Reedus "just looks at her with unconditional love." Although the couple has opted to keep much of their life private, something Kruger opened up about in an emotional social media post not long after giving birth, fans have gotten glimpse of the father and daughter’s special bond on social media, where Reedus occasionally shares sweet pictures and videos. In September, he shares a sweet video of his little one showing off her artistic skills at an easel, captioning the post with a heart emoji.

Reedus and Kruger first met while filming the 2015 movie Sky. They went public with their relationship in 2017 and made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. They welcomed their daughter, Kruger’s first child, in November 2018

Their daughter has since reached some major milestones, which have also been documented on the proud parents’ respective accounts. By October 2019, the little one had already said her first words, Reedus at the time revealing they were "Papa and Dada." In January 2020, the little one began walking, and in November of that year, Kruger shared a video of Reedus helping their daughter get through her ABCs.