Noah Cyrus Cries in Selfie After Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Apparent Wedding

It was an emotional weekend for they Cyrus family, as Noah Cyrus posted a picture of herself crying at what fans believe was Miley Cyrus‘ and Liam Hemsworth‘s secret wedding ceremony.

Fans became convinced that Miley Cyrus and Hemsworth had finally gotten married on Sunday when TMZ published a photo of them cutting what looked like a wedding cake. Miley wore a white dress while Hemsworth wore a black suit, and it seemed possible that this was the ceremony the stars had been planning.

A few hours later, Miley’s younger sister, Noah raised even more eyebrows when she took a selfie with tears in her eyes for her Instagram Story. The picture was taken in a space with high ceilings and brightly lit decorations, and Cyrus wore a black high-necked sweater and a matching beanie.

The singer had bejeweled hoop earrings on and thick decorative nails as well, perhaps suggesting that she had been dressed up for a special occasion. In spite of the tears on her face, Noah held her hand in a thumbs up, with an animated broken heart imposed over her fist.

Noah Cyrus’ Instagram helped to foster the theories about her sister’s wedding in another key way as well. The 18-year-old singer posted a photo of herself with surfer Conrad Carr. According to a report by Us Weekly, it was Carr who leaked pictures of the otherwise secretive wedding, and Noah’s photo helped tie him to the scene.

“Christmas fam photo @conradjackcarr,” she wrote alongside the picture. Behind them, balloons seemed to spell out “Mr. & Mrs.”

Why exactly Noah was weeping between her sister‘s possible wedding and the holidays is still unclear, but the singer is not huge on relaying context for her photos. Either way, chances seem good that Hemsworth is now officially her brother-in-law, and it has been a long time coming.

Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus met while filming The Last Song in 2010, and have been dating on and off ever since. Hemsworth proposed to her in 2012, but they broke up just over a year later. They stayed apart for about two years before quietly reconciling. Before long, Miley was seen wearing her engagement ring out and about again.

Just this month, Miley opened up about the romance in an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show.

“I call [Liam] my survival partner now,” she revealed. “And he thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that is why you pair up with someone — for survival.”