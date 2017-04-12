Watch: Nikki Bella Hopes John Cena Will Change His Mind About Not Wanting Kids

John Cena popped the question to Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania on April 2, and the adorable pair hasn’t stopped gushing about each other since.

Much has been made about the fact that Cena does not want children, something Bella has come to be accepting of over the years they’ve been together. While she told People she thinks the wrestler would be an incredible dad, she understands where he’s coming from with the decision.

“[Cena] says it’s selfish but he knows that with his schedule he couldn’t be an incredible father and that’s why he chooses not to have kids,” she explained, “and I actually respect that because that would be very hard to raise a kid on my own and the dad to always be gone and not see that kid.”

Bella added that she supports her man in his decision, but thinks he would make a great dad.

“When I see him with all the Make-a-Wish kids, I’m like, ‘Gosh, this man would be the most incredible father ever.’ He just loves those kids and he has such a big heart for them,” she said.

She continued, “And I see him with his nieces and I see him with my cousin’s kids, and I know, I know that he would be an amazing dad but I guess that’s what makes him amazing about his decision.”

Cena had made it clear to Bella years ago that he was not interested in having children, and his stance hasn’t changed since, although the WWE star admitted she “would be lying” if she said she wasn’t hoping Cena might eventually rethink things.

“I have come to that decision of being okay with it that I won’t be a mom,” she added. “Now I get to be a bride and a wife, and I’m good with that.”

