Nikki Bella Dishes on Whether Artem Chigvintsev Is a Good Kisser While Admitting They Are ‘Having Fun’

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev are enjoying the early stages of their relationship, as the Total Bellas star made clear earlier this week.

Bella confirmed that she and her former Dancing With the Stars partner were dating on her and her twin sister Brie Bella‘s podcast, The Bellas, on Wednesday.

“Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s market,” she said, referencing the multiple times the two of them have been photographed together.

While she said they were “dating,” she was quick to clarify that it wasn’t anything more serious than that.

“Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say ‘I love you,’” Nikki said before revealing that her beau is a “great kisser.”

“Yeah, we make out. What else? He’s a great kisser,” she said.

“So, you and Artem aren’t serious?” Brie asked her sister.

“We’re having fun,” Bella answered coyly. “He’s showing me L.A.”

She also confirmed that they first started dating “around Christmas time,” which is around that time that relationship rumors first sparked.

“The one week he comes back from tour we go out three days in a row and stay the night at his house twice, I get caught,” she sighed.

During the season finale of Total Bellas the day before the podcast was released, the episode showed her and Chigvinstev riding off into the sunset on his motorcycle.

Shortly after the episode, Nikki shared an Instagram photo of herself kissing Chigvinstev on the cheek.

“Well after that season finale,” she wrote, sharing a blushing emoji. “First thing I’ll be [talking] about this Wednesday… Oh and all those paparazzi photos.”

A source told PEOPLE in January that the two were keeping things casual.

“They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now,” said a source of the couple, who danced together on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017, when Bella was engaged to John Cena. “They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can.”