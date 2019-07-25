Nikki Bella Dishes on Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s ‘Baby Fever’

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev may have just recently made their romantic relationship official, but the Total Bellas star already knows her former Dancing With the Stars partner has babies on the brain. In a new interview with Us Weekly, the WWE Superstar opened up about the possible future between the two, and if it involves a little one.

“When we [were] just friends and dancing, he would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first,” she explained of the initial stage of their relationship. “I remember he used to tell me, ‘You just seem like you would be a mom one day. Like, it’s so weird to think that you weren’t.’ At that point when we were dancing, I was like, ‘No, I’m cool. I’m not going to be a mom. It’s all good.’”

The reality personality added, “I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future.’”

The pair first were spotted together shortly after Bella called off her engagement to WWE Superstar John Cena in May 2018, but denied any romantic inklings until March 2019, when they announced they were seeing one another, but not dating exclusively. Earlier this month, they took that next plunge, announcing their relationship was official with a steamy dance set to Rita Ora’s “Let You Love Me.”

“This song really hit me hard because I just felt like, OK, I’m fall for this guy really fast, but… I just kept trying to push Artem away because I wasn’t ready for anything, like, what was coming at me with Artem, this amazing guy,” she said on her podcast with sister Brie Bella. “He just makes me laugh and it’s just easy to be around him and he makes me feel stress free.”

“I felt myself falling for him a lot, but then I felt like I was acting out in ways… I was avoiding it and these lyrics hit me hard because she’s kinda talking about that,” she added.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images