Nikki Bella Details Her Secret Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is now a married woman as she had her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev in Paris back in August. And her wedding celebration began when she spent a day on set with Brides three weeks before the ceremony. When Brides recently spoke to the WWE Hall of Famer, she detailed what she did in that three-week span.

"I had just had my bridal shower, I came out with you guys, I started my bachelorette party the next day, and then I went to Paris and got married. So you were all a part of my three-week celebration," Bella said. Originally, Bella and Chigvintsev were scheduled to have their wedding ceremony near their home in Napa Valley, but the plans fell through. The couple made a last-minute decision and have the ceremony in Paris, which is a special place for them.

"Artem and I went to Paris on a secret vacation when we were first dating and didn't want the world to know we were a couple yet. After that, we always said, 'Run away to Paris with me,'" Bella said. "It's always held a special place in our hearts, and when Napa wasn't working out, we were like, 'We just need to run away to Paris. Let's make it work.' It was literally a fairy-tale ending."

Bella's wedding will be documented in a four-part series called Nikki Bella Says I Do which will air on E! in early 2023. She said that she had four outfit changes during her wedding and added "Sometimes I feel like some people are scared to express themselves in fashion, so they hold back in real life. When it's your wedding, it's time to be fearless."

The 38-year-old also revealed that she walked herself down the aisle because "I'm about to be 39 and I don't need to be given away. I'm a mother. I'm an entrepreneur. I've done a lot of things on my own in life, so while I knew I wanted to walk myself down the aisle, I also wanted to have the presence of all these strong women with me." Bella and Chigvintsev began dating in January 2019. The couple shares a son named Matteo who was born on July 31, 2020.