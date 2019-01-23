Nikki Bella and Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev Go on Date

About a month after rumors flew that Nikki Bella and her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvinstev, might be a couple, a sneak peek of Total Bellas reveals that the pair went on a date.

“Today I’m meeting Artem for lunch and Artem was my Dancing With the Stars pro,” the WWE star said in a confessional in the sneak peek video, which you can see here. “The last time I saw Artem I was in a relationship for long so I’m just, I don’t know, I’m really excited to see him today.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the promo, as soon as Chigvintsev arrives, wearing a blue and black plaid shirt, Bella, wearing a gray mini-skirt and black sweater, smiles and exchanges pleasantries with her old friend.

“It has been ages,” she said. “You look good. I love that — a button-down shirt, a necklace.”

“A lot’s happened, gosh, since I’ve seen you last, which has been a long time,” Bella tells Chigvinstev, likely referencing her highly publicized split from fiancé John Cena.

The two called it quits in April 2018, just a month before their destination wedding. After a few failed reunions with Cena, she’s been back on the dating scene. Earlier this month, multiple reports surfaced that Bella and Chigvintsev were an item; the two, who competed together on season 25 of DWTS in 2017, were also spotted at a farmer’s market together in Los Angeles in December.

However, the two may not be as exclusive as fans think, as Bella accepted a public date request from UFC fighter Henry Cejudo this week. The Flyweight Champion and Olympic gold medalist told ESPN on Monday that he has the “biggest crush” on Bella, who suggested that they meet up sometime when they’re both in their home state of Arizona.

“I’m hoping maybe one day in Arizona you can train me before I get back into that ring,” Bella said in a video she shared via Twitter after an ESPN reporter asked on Cejudo’s behalf if Bella would go out with him. “I mean, I think you have a few moves that you could show me that, you know, really take it to the women. And, hey, I mean I know you’re cutting weight and all, but maybe one day we could grab a drink. I should actually send you a bottle of Belle Redici wine for your victory! So I’ll do that.”

During the most recent episode of Total Bellas, she opened up about what she was looking for in a boyfriend, saying she wanted to find someone outside of her industry, “like a business man.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET .