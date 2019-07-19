Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share Steamy New Video Announcing Official Relationship Status

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev are officially dating. The couple, who have been flirting with a relationship for the better part of the past six months, announced the news in an official video on Bella and twin Brie Bella‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday.

In the clip, the former Dancing With the Stars partners are dancing seductively to Rita Ora’s 2018 song “Let Me Love You.” It begins with Chigvinstev riding a motorcycle into a warehouse and stripping off his leather jacket to reveal his sculpted figure. Nikki joins him in a lacy, skin-baring black ensemble as the couple spins around the dance floor. One spicy moment sees Chigvinstev kiss Nikki’s legs as they lay on the floor before a makeup session.

On Nikki and Brie’s podcast, The Bellas Podcast, they revealed that they made the video to announce that they’re officially a couple.

“It was a very stressful three days, but we managed to put [out] a really, really, really good dance,” Artem, who choreographed the dance, said of making the video. “I hope you guys like it because I think it’s very special for both of us for various reasons… It’s very personal.”

“I think the very special part of this dance is definitely the very ending of it, which we’re obviously not going to reveal… It’s very dear to both of our hearts and it’s, God, it’s just so emotional,” he continued of the make-out moment in the video. “It’s crazy… It makes you feel a certain way and I think when you see it, it makes more sense… It’s one of those dances that you feel very vulnerable about and I think what really is special about it at least to me.”

Nikki added that she picked Ora’s song because it explains “my journey with Artem and dating.”

“This song really hit me hard because I just felt like, OK, I’m fall for this guy really fast, but… I just kept trying to push Artem away because I wasn’t ready for anything, like, what was coming at me with Artem, this amazing guy,” she said. “He just makes me laugh and it’s just easy to be around him and he makes me feel stress free.”

“I felt myself falling for him a lot, but then I felt like I was acting out in ways… I was avoiding it and these lyrics hit me hard because she’s kinda talking about that,” she added.

The announcement comes two years after the two were paired together on DWTS, where they went home during the sixth week of the show. At the time, Nikki was engaged to fellow WWE star John Cena, although the two broke up in the spring of 2018.

Nikki first confirmed their romance in March with an Instagram photo, but later said on her podcast that “we are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say, ‘I love you.’”

Later that month, she said on the podcast that she took issue with reporters calling Chivingstev her “boyfriend” after they attended Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson‘s wedding together.

“I posted a lot [at the wedding] with Artem. We did really cute snaps,” she said. “I was his date, right, we’re dating. But then everywhere it says, ‘Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem’ — and I’m like, wait, boyfriend? Why are there labels? Why are they doing that?”

“So he’s your boyfriend,” Bella’s sister Brie countered. “If he has all these great qualities, then why not?”

“No,” she insisted. “Because I’m not ready for it.”