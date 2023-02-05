Nicole Scherzinger Splits From Thom Evans After Three Years Together

Nicole Scherzinger and rugby boyfriend Thom Evans' three-year romance has reportedly fizzled out. On Thursday, the 37-year-old Scotland international was seen looking emotional in a West London restaurant, telling friends that he was staying with a friend after giving up his apartment to travel with Nicole, 44, the UK Sun reported. The couple's public displays of affection and photos showing them enjoying themselves while much of the world was under Covid restrictions drew scrutiny from fans. A source told the outlet, "Thom looked distraught. He was saying things have gone wrong lately, and now he's back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives full-time in Los Angeles. "They've had the most amazing relationship, and they've plastered it all over the internet for all to see. "If anything, a lot of people thought they were pretty smug about it, to be honest, so there might be a bit of humble pie here if things are over for good. "In their last Instagram post, they both shared romantic photos from a black-tie party they attended on New Year's Eve. However, Scherzinger sent out a cryptic message earlier this week with the caption: "Fresh start, new beginnings." She added, "The moment of surrender is not when life is over, it's when it begins."

Despite Evans' outburst, a friend said they still hoped the couple would get back together, adding, "They had an upcoming holiday planned together. "Everyone has ups and downs, but who knows what will happen long-term? It isn't unusual for them to have time apart, but it sounds like there are deeper issues at the moment." Following reports that the couple's three-year relationship was on the rocks, they took to Instagram Stories on Friday to confirm they would be spending Valentine's Day together. In an Instagram story on Friday evening, Scherzinger quickly debunked the reports. She shared a screenshot of the Sun's report, writing, "What a joke." She also tagged Thom and added, "See you for Valentine's Day babe @te11." Evans soon reposted the Story to his own page to indicate the couple is still together and doing well.

Previously, Evans dated model Kelly Brook, but they made a mutual decision to split in 2013. Scherzinger was in a high-profile relationship with Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton from 2007 to 2015, and she dated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to 2019. In 2019, she met Evans as a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity, and he was in the singing rugby trio Try Star with Ben Foden and Levi Davis, who has gone missing in Spain. On social media, the couple has shared regular updates about their romance ever since they met. According to Scherzinger, Evans is "the man of my dreams," and she wants to start a family with him. "I definitely want kids at the right time," she told The Mirror. "It is all about timing."