News Anchor Gets Engaged While Vacationing in France

Another news favorite is getting hitched!

We’ve covered lots of currents engagements in the news business, including those of major Fox News hosts, an NBC affiliate anchor and a Good Morning America favorite. We can now add Geraldine Lynagh to list of those preparing to tie the knot.

Lynagh, a presenter for Virgin Media Television, is now engaged. The news personality revealed her engagement to Colm Ó Conghaile via Instagram on July 13, as EVOKE spotted.

The proposal went down on Île de Ré, an island in France. The presenter, who also worked for TV3 before the rebrand to Virgin, characterized the weekend as “a sunny weekend of celebrations” as she showed off her ring.

Her Virgin Media Television co-worker, Hannah Murphy, reacted to the news by commenting, “What lovely, lovely news! Congratulations Ger.” Another Virgin personality, Zara King, added, “Congratulations [raised hands emoji] The best news xxx.”

The couple have not shared any more details on when they plan to tie the knot, as of press time.