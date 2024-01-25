Robin Roberts Reveals 'Good Morning America' Co-Star's Engagement On-Air

Another member of the Good Morning America family is walking down the aisle. After co-anchor Robin Roberts tied the knot with Amber Laign just four months ago, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has announced that she is engaged to Elliott Smith after just four months.

Roberts shared the news on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. "Big news from our GMA family," she said before the camera switched over to Scott, who was broadcasting live from Washington, D.C. "To kick off 2024, our Rachel Scott is engaged!"

Can’t stop smiling -

All the love in 2024

So excited to say YES to marriage -

& so grateful to my @GMA family for the special shout out this morning 🤍🥹 https://t.co/awxaQByUUp — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 8, 2024

The reporter explained that the proposal completely caught her off guard. In fact, she thought she had accidentally walked into a private moment between another couple. "I've got to admit, this one was a total surprise," said Scott.

"When I saw that gazebo with all those rose petals and flowers, I actually thought it was there for someone else and that we were going to ruin someone else's engagement. It turned out to be my own. You said yes to marriage this time last year, Robin, and I'm so excited to say yes to marriage this year. So please guys, send me all your newlywed, all your engagement tips—I'm taking it all!"

As such, Roberts says she would be more than happy to support the newly engaged couple in any way she can. "I can actually give advice now," said Roberts, commenting that Scott was "already glowing." After the wedding proposal announcement went out on air, Smith followed up with a few pictures on Instagram, which showed off the lavish, flowery proposal setup her husband-to-be had arranged.

According to the post, Smith proposed to his girlfriend at sunset in front of a gazebo in Dana Point, California; he used a custom-made illustrated pamphlet to outline the highlights of the couple's relationship, from their first date to the proposal itself.

"YES!" Scott captioned the Instagram post, along with an emoji of a heart and a ring emoji. In addition, the photographs included images of her engagement ring, which appeared to be an oval diamond set on a platinum pavé band.

Scott later shared Roberts' announcement on X, where she expressed her excitement for what lies ahead in the journey toward marriage. "Can't stop smiling — All the love in 2024," she wrote. "So excited to say YES to marriage — & so grateful to my @GMA family for the special shout-out this morning."