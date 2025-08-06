NBC Anchor Gets Engaged on 8th Anniversary

NBC affiliate anchor Jamee French is now engaged!

A post on her Instagram grid revealed that her boyfriend, Clayton, popped the question on the couple’s 8th anniversary in Sebree, Kentucky while surrounded by a display of flowers and a neon sign that says “Will you marry me?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Clayton Thomas, I have dreamed of marrying you since I was 16 years old. You are the most patient and selfless man,” she wrote in the post. “You have the biggest heart and your kindness knows no limits. I fall deeper and deeper in love with you every day. You are my best friend, my peace, my laughter, and better half. Forever & always.”

Other photos in the post see French and her fiancé kissing, popping a bottle of champagne, and a close-up look at the ring.

French is the top-billed anchor at 14 NEWS-WFIE in Evansville, Indiana, and primarily headlines the station’s evening news broadcasts. The station is affiliated with NBC and owned by news conglomerate Gray Media. WFIE was established in 1953, and has been broadcasting on NBC to local citizens since.