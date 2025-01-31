Newly-Single Shemar Moore Addresses His Breakup With Jesiree Dizon: ‘Mind Your Business’

Shemar Moore has a simple message for fans following his split from Jesiree Dizon: “Mind your business.” Taking to Instagram after news broke Thursday that the former couple broke up after five years together, the Criminal Minds alum pleaded with fans to “back up with the comments” and negativity amid speculation about their split.

“There’s been a lot of press releases that hit today, or yesterday, talking about my personal life, my life, my private life, with Jesiree Dizon. It’s my life, it’s not your business,” the actor said in the clip, adding that anything that doesn’t come from himself or Dizon is just “gossip, gossip, gossip.” Although the S.W.A.T. star acknowledged that the comments come with fame, he asked his fans to “mind your business. Give us a break, give us some privacy.”

TMZ was first to report Thursday that Moore and Dizon, who sparked romance in 2020 and welcomed their daughter Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore together in 2023, had split. Moore confirmed the news in his Thursday video, but said that what his fans don’t know is, “I spent five years with Jesiree Dizon. She’s an amazing woman. She’s an amazing woman for so many reasons.” Moore said that while his late mother will always be his No. 1, “Jesiree Dizon is No. 2. She is a phenomenal mother. Phenomenal mother – loving, attentive, caring, smart, nurturing.”

Moore went on to remind his fans that “when you hear our business on the internet or wherever, it’s our business,” adding that “if you get in there with the comments and you start trashing and being negative, then you ain’t a fan of mine.” Moore said, “if you really have love for me and are a fan of me, then be kind. Be kind.”

“Breaking up ain’t easy… But if you get into all of that negativity, then you can basically kiss my a–,” he said. “If you don’t love on me and root for me, then bye. Unfollow. Just go away. And good luck to you. If you don’t love and enjoy and show love to Jesiree, then goodbye. Go away. And good luck to you.”

Moore said that he is “looking for joy. I’m looking for calm. I’m looking for peace. I’m looking for love in my life, in my spirit.” He said that he and Dizon still “love each other,” and while they “have our differences,” that’s not going to change.

“We’re going to love the hell out of our daughter Frankie,” he continued. “We are friends. We are loving friends. And we have fun together. And we’re going to coparent. And we’re going to go to ballet, soccer, basketball, Disneyland, the waterpark. Whatever. We’re going to do all of that, because it’s not about anything but the children…Frankie’s got two of the dopest people as parents, and that’s me and Jesiree. We just going to live life a little differently.”

Moore concluded his message by once again calling on fans to “back up with the comments. Because if you’re negative, you’re boring.” He instead asked for his followers to “root” for himself and Dixon and “leave us alone.”