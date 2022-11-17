Netflix Actress Marries Boyfriend of 10 Years

A beloved Netflix star just got her happily ever after! Hwang Bo Ra, the South Korean actress known for her starring roles in Hyena and Vagabond, among other Netflix titles, is a married woman after she and longtime boyfriend Kim Young Hoon said "I do" in a private wedding ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Months after reports first surfaced that she and Kim were set to tie the knot, Hwang confirmed their nuptials in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, Nov. 15 highlighting special first-look images from their big day. In one photo, the beaming newlyweds were all smiles as they walked down the aisle hand-in-hand. That same post also shared the moment Hwang and Kim shared their first kiss as husband and wife and also captured other special moments from the wedding ceremony and reception. In a separate post, Hwang revealed alongside a photo of herself in her wedding dress that she and Kim said "I do" on Nov. 6. The actress also shared a sweet photo of her holding her father's hand on her big day, writing, "the only daughter who holds her daddy's hand."

Hwang and Kim, the son of actor Kim Yong Gun and younger brother of actor Ha Jung Woo, tied the knot nearly 10 years after they first began dating in 2013, the couple making their relationship public later that year. In July, Hwang announced that after nine years of dating, she and Kim decided to take the next step in their engagement and were engaged and set to marry in November.

"I am writing this because I have some news that I want to personally deliver to everyone who loves me. This November, I am going to marry my partner whom I've been with for a long time," she told fans, adding, "because many people gave us their blessings for a long time, we were able to stay together with firmer hearts." Walk House Company, Hwang's agency of which Kim is also the CEO, also confirmed the marriage news at the time, sharing in a statement via Soompi that the couple was set to marry in November in a ceremony that would "be held privately with family members and close acquaintances."

Hwang is a well-known actress who made her acting debut in 2003. She has gone on to add numerous credits to her name, including Skeletons in the Closet, Arang and the Magistrate, The Eldest, and Navigation, among many others. She is well-known for her roles in numerous Netflix titles, including Hyena and Vagabond. Kim, who goes by the screen name Cha Hyun Woo, made his debut as a singer back in the 90s as part of the K-Pop duo Yes Brown. He went on to venture into acting in the 2000s and is now the CEO of Walk House Company.