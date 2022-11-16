Two Former WWE Superstars Just Got Married

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. According to Wrestling Inc. Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin tied the knot on Nov. 10. The couple had their ceremony at the Hewitt Oaks in Bluffton, South Carolina, and several professional wrestling stars were in attendance, including Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Britt Baker, Wendy Choo, Tasha Steelz, McKenzie Mitchell, and Zoe Lucas.

Purrazzo posted a series of wedding photos on her Instagram account. "It didn't matter that there was a hurricane… or that my hair was wet and my curls wouldn't hold… or that my dress ripped before the ceremony... All that mattered is it was YOU and ME. US. Not one day, now & forever," Purrazzo wrote in one post.

Purrazzo, 28, and Maclin, 35, got engaged in February of this year. The two are active members of Impact Wrestling but also spent time in WWE. PopCulture.com spoke to Maclin earlier this year, and he talked about how happy he is to see Purrazzo have a lot of success at Impact Wrestling.

"I'm super proud of her," Maclin told PopCulture. "She works hard. She's one of the best in the world. To me, she's one of the best, or is the best wrestler on the female side. Actually, out of all the wrestlers in the world, male or female, she's one of the best wrestlers in the world. And it's good that we push each other, and she pushes me to be better, and she keeps me in line, which she knocks the old Steve away from trying to push forward to be the better brand of myself. I'm so happy for her and everything she's accomplished. She's done it all at Impact. She's done it all."

Purrazzo returned to Impact in 2020 after making her debut with the company in 2014. In the last two years, Purrazzo has won the Impact Knockouts Championship two times, the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green and four Impact Year-End Awards. She first appeared in WWE in 2014 but signed a contract with the company in 2018 before being released in 2020.

Maclin was with WWE from 2014-2021 and went by the name Steve Cutler. During his time with the company, Maclin teamed with Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake, and the trio was known as The Forgotten Sons. Maclin was cut from WWE in February 2021 and joined Impact four months later.