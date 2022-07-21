Actress to Wed CEO Boyfriend After 9 Years Together

Congratulations are in order for Hwang Bo Ra. The beloved South Korean actress, known for her starring roles in titles including Kiss Sixth Sense and Zombie Detective, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Kim Young Hoon and soon set to walk down the aisle and say "I do," with the couple confirming that they are set to marry in November 2022.

The exciting relationship update came via a statement from Walk House Company, Hwang's agency which Kim is also the CEO of, on Wednesday July 6, according to Soompi. The statement began with a message about the couple's relationship, stating, "Kim Young Hoon, the CEO of Walk House Company, and actress Hwang Bo Ra, who have been in a precious relationship for a long time, will be getting married in November." According to Walk House Company, the couple's wedding ceremony "will be held privately with family members and close close acquaintances." The agency went on to "ask for your understanding that we are not able to give you the details" while also promising "to continue to work hard so that they can show better performances in their respective careers, and we hope you send them your warm congratulations and blessings."

The exciting wedding news was also confirmed by Hwang. Shortly after the Walk House Company shared the update, the actress shared a statement of her own, writing on her Instagram account, "I am writing this because I have some news that I want to personally deliver to everyone who loves me. This November, I am going to marry my partner whom I've been with for a long time." The actress added that "because many people gave us their blessings for a long time, we were able to stay together with firmer hearts." She concluded the post by thanking "everyone who has looked at us in a good light. We'll live happily together," adding, "please always be healthy. Thank you."

Hwang and Kim, the son of actor Kim Yong Gun and younger brother of actor Ha Jung Woo, will say "I do" nine years after they first began dating in 2013. They went public with their relationship just a year later. Hwang is a well-known actress who made her acting debut in 2003. She has gone on to add numerous credits to her name, including Skeletons in the Closet, Arang and the Magistrate, The Eldest, and Navigation, among many others. Kim, goes by the screen name Cha Hyun Woo, made his debut as a singer back in the 90s as part of the K-Pop duo Yes Brown. He went on to venture into acting in the 2000s and is now the CEO of Walk House Company.