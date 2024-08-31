Netflix actor Moon Tae-yu has publicly announced "a big event" in his life: a wedding! The star, who acts in the Netflix shows like The Interest of Love and Queen of Tears, is tying the knot in October, according to Naver. Moon opted not to reveal the name of his fiancée, who is not a public figure.

"I have news to tell you! I met a friend who I will love, rely on, and move forward with for the rest of my life, and I will be getting married on October 9th!!" he told his fans via a Naver Café post. "Even though she doesn't do the same job as me, she is a friend who has been by my side with broad understanding when I was sensitive and anxious. Like the line in my favorite song, 'It Can't Get Any Better,' she made me want to be a better person."

The Forecasting Love and Weather actor went on to express his appreciation to his community of fans, "When I was shaken and scared, wondering if I was really a good actor, or if I could become a good actor? Thanks to you, I was able to endure and take one more step. I always dreamed and imagined the day when I would tell you about my marriage, and now that day has come. Even as I write this, I am nervous, excited, and it doesn't feel real. I ask for your understanding that I cannot tell you more details because I am not a friend who communicates with many people.



"I will continue to work hard and repay you with good works. I have already received more love than I can repay in my lifetime, so I will not resort to tricks and will work hard to show you better acting and singing until the end. As I am about to face a big event in my life, I feel once again how precious you are to me. I hope each and every one of you here will have a happy and comfortable day, and I will end this writing with that. Everyone. Thank you!"

In Queen of Tears, Moon plays lawyer Kim Yang-ki, in The Interest of Love, he plays the supporting character So Kyung-pil, and in Forecasting Love and Weather he plays forecaster Shin Seok-ho. All episodes of the shows are now streaming on Netflix.