Nelly Furtado Splits From Demario Castellon After 8 Years of Marriage

Nelly Furtado is single once again.

The Grammy-winner has split from her sound engineer husband, Demacio Castellon, after eight years of marriage.

The singer opened up about her relationship status during a segment of ITV’s Loose Women.

“I am single now,” she confirmed. “Someone here needs to update my Wikipedia—it’s not helping my dating life!”

She has been out of the spotlight for the past few years and did not elaborate much on the circumstances surrounding her break-up, but did reveal it happened last year.

“I went through an emotionally difficult time last summer and I actually wrote and sung myself songs to get through it,” the 38-year-old recalled. “I would sing to myself while I drove on these long drives and I thought to myself, ‘I’m so lucky that I can write songs because I can soothe myself with them.’”

She has been focused on her daughter 13-year-old daughter, Nevis, who she shares with ex Jasper Gahunia, since the split as well as her music.

“Sometimes you just want to sit home and bake some muffins for your daughter,” she explained of her decision to keep a low profile. “I need to stay mentally and emotionally and physically well for my daughter.”

