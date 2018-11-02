Neil Young Confirms Marriage to Longtime Girlfriend ‘Kill Bill’ Actress Daryl Hannah

Music legend Neil Young confirmed rumors he married his longtime girlfriend, actress Daryl Hannah, in a blog post urging Americans to vote in the mid-term elections.

Young confirmed the news on his Neil Young Archives website, where he shared new video of himself performing the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young classic “Ohio” — a song about the Kent State shootings in May 1970.

In the accompanying statement, he said “my wife Daryl and I” support students calling for stricter gun control measures, “demanding change in violent times.”

“We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for far too long,” Young wrote. “My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on. Support the students. Support our children. They want protection. Not more guns. Give us common sense gun laws that protect our people, in schools, in places of worship, in the workplace and on the streets. VOTE.”

In August, reports surfaced that the couple married in a small ceremony in Atascardero, California. According to The Guardian, Mark Miller congratulated them on Facebook after a friend who attended the ceremony told him about it.

Hannah also cryptically shared a photo of an owl on Instagram page the day after the wedding, writing, “Someone’s watching over us … love and only love.”

Young, 72, and Hannah, 57, have been together since 2014. Earlier that year, Young and his first wife, Pegi Young, divorced after 36 years of marriage. They have two children, son Ben, 40, and daughter Amber Jean Young, 34. Young also has another son, Zeke, 45, from his relationship with the late actress Carrie Snodgrass.

Earlier this year, Young starred in Hannah’s Netflix movie Paradox, a science fiction western.

“Daryl did everything. She wrote the script, she went out to the thrift shops and bought all of the costumes herself,” Young told the audience at the film’s SXSW premiere in March. “She is a real artist, and she knows what she wants. She wrote what everybody said. She gave us good direction throughout the whole thing. … Daryl is great at what she does. She’s a true professional, and a joy to work with.”

Young also told the audience he did not care about the media scrutiny their relationship received.

“We didn’t pay any attention to that. It doesn’t matter. We don’t give a s—,” he said at the time. “We don’t care, because they don’t know what they’re talking about. And if they do know what they’re talking about, we still don’t care, but we’re happy for them. It doesn’t matter. What matters is us, not the press.”

Young, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has been performing since the 1960s and has never slowed down. Since 2010, he has released eight studio albums and continues to tour.

As for Hannah, her long list of credits includes Splash, Kill Bill, Wall Street and the Netflix series Sense8.

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW