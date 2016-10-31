Neil Patrick Harris’s Family Costume Does Not Disappoint

Neil Patrick Harris is known for going all out with his family for Halloween and their much-anticipated costume does not disappoint.
He, husband David Burtka, and their twins, Harper and Gideon, traveled back in time to Old Hollywood for the occasion.
The How I Met Your Mother star channeled Groucho Marx, while Burtka brought Charlie Chaplin back to life.
Six-year-old Harper took on Marilyn Monroe’s iconic look from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes while her brother made for an adorable James Dean à la Rebel Without a Cause.
They all posed in an empty movie theater for the debut of their costumes.
This family makes us wish Halloween came more than once a year!