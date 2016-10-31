Neil Patrick Harris’s Family Costume Does Not Disappoint

📽🎞Hooray for Halloween!🎞📽#Marilyn #Groucho #Chaplin #JamesDean @dbelicious A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

Neil Patrick Harris is known for going all out with his family for Halloween and their much-anticipated costume does not disappoint.

He, husband David Burtka, and their twins, Harper and Gideon, traveled back in time to Old Hollywood for the occasion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The How I Met Your Mother star channeled Groucho Marx, while Burtka brought Charlie Chaplin back to life.

Six-year-old Harper took on Marilyn Monroe’s iconic look from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes while her brother made for an adorable James Dean à la Rebel Without a Cause.

They all posed in an empty movie theater for the debut of their costumes.

This family makes us wish Halloween came more than once a year!