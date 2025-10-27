‘Nashville’ Actress Engaged to Longtime Partner: Congratulations to Connie Britton

Connie Britton is engaged to longtime partner David Windsor after nearly six years together.

The Nashville alum, 58, and her producer beau are set to tie the knot, PEOPLE confirmed Sunday, after the pair was spotted sharing a kiss at LAX two days prior. In the photographs, Britton sparked engagement rumors by wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Britton previously revealed on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in 2023 that she and her “amazing” partner were set up at a friend’s birthday party in 2019, and that the first time she saw him, it was a moment she would “never forget.”

David Windsor and Connie Britton attend “The Motherhood” Press Luncheon with Connie Britton Hosted by Hallmark Channel on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Glasshouse on the Park in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

“I walked into his party and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know a single soul at this party.’ But I was like, ‘It’s OK, I just wanna celebrate him. It’s his 50th birthday.’ And so I’m talking to my friend, and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he is like, ‘There’s someone here you have to meet,’ ” the American Horror Story star recalled. “And it was like, I’ll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I wanna meet him.’”

The pair didn’t actually end up talking that night, as they were seated at separate tables, but Britton told her friend to have Windsor shoot her an email. The very next day, he reached out in a “very bold” move, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Connie Britton and David Windsor attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO)

This will be a second marriage for both Windsor and Britton, as the Friday Night Lights star was married to John Britton from 1991 and 1995. The two are both parents as well, with Britton adopting son Yoby in 2011.

Back in March, Britton opened up to Parade about finding love with Windsor, telling the outlet, “What I was really looking for was a partnership where there’s constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other.”

She added, “It’s not just like, ‘Oh, I found true love.’ It’s that I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing.”