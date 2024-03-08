How a Snowstorm Ruined an 'American Horror Story: Murder House' Reunion

A mini-American Horror Story: Murder House reunion was dashed earlier this year due to extreme winter weather. Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, who starred on the first season of Ryan Murphy's FX horror anthology series, were slated to reunite at the 2023 Emmys in January, but the reunion went up in smoke when Britton was forced to miss the annual award ceremony due to a snowstorm.

Britton and McDermott were set to reunite at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. to present the award for best actor in a limited or anthology series or TV movie, which went to Steven Yeun for Beef. While McDermott took to the stage, Anthony Anderson hilariously appearing alongside him as the Rubber Man, Britton was notably absent. Her rep later told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress was forced to miss the ceremony in order to fly back to New York early, where she was set to shoot her new TV miniseries Zero Day, to beat an impending snow storm.

"Dear [Dylan McDermott] and [Rubber Man], I am so sorry I had to miss joining you on Monday at the [Emmy Awards] for an [AHS] reunion," Britton later wrote in a message shared to Instagram. "Even though I was impregnated with the antichrist by at least one, if not both of you, I was truly looking forward to seeing you on that grand Emmy stage and reminiscing about those good old spooky days."

Britton, who shared images of her planned Emmys night look, added, "This is as far as I got before being alerted that, because of a snowstorm in NY, I had to hop the next plane in order to make it to work on time the next day." The actress went on to thank her team for "getting me all glammed up. I was definitely the most decked out person on my cross country flight that evening! Congrats to all the nominees and winners!" She concluded the post with a message to the Rubber Man, writing, "Don't be a stranger."

The mini reunion was set to take place more than a decade after Britton and McDermott stepped into the shoes of Vivien Harmon and Dr. Ben Harmon in American Horror Story's debut season in 2011. Titled Murder House, the season centered around the Harmon family, who moved to a restored mansion in Los Angeles, unaware that the ghosts of its former residents and their victims haunt the house. The season also starred Taissa Farmiga as Violet Harmon, Jessica Lange as Constance, Evan Peters as Tate Langdon, and Denis O'Hare as Larry Harvey. Both Britton and McDermott, as well as several others in the debut season cast, reprised their roles for the eighth season, AHS: Apocalypse.