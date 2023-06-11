Naomi Watts Reveals Marriage to Billy Crudup After Meeting on Netflix Series

Actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup got married on Friday and shared the news with fans on Instagram. Watts posted a photo of herself and Crudup arm-in-arm on the steps of what seems to be a courthouse. She captioned the photo simply: "Hitched!"

Watts did not offer much detail on her marriage to Crudup, but according to a report by TMZ they were married in New York City. They were seen heading to their apartment on Friday and based on their attire, many reporters speculated that they were getting married. Watts wore a white dress and even carried a bouquet while Crudup wore a blue suit. In paparazzi photos it was clear that both were also wearing wedding rings.

This is the first marriage for both Watts and Crudup, who are both 54 years old. However, Watts was in a relationship with actor Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016, during which time they had two children together. Schreiber had one of the top comments on Watts' post on Saturday, writing: "Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!"

Watts shared a few more photos on her Instagram Story, including a closeup selfie with Crudup where both wore ear-to-ear smiles. She also shared a better look at her dress – a lacy gown with ornate floral shoulder straps – and the bouquet, which she labeled: "Flowers from the deli!!"

Watts and Crudup began dating in 2017 when they met on the set of the Netflix original series Gypsy. They played a husband and wife in that dark psychological drama, though on social media their real-life relationship seems much more wholesome.

Like Watts, Crudup has never married before, but he previously dated actresses Mary-Louise Parker and Claire Danes. Parker was pregnant with Crudup's child when they broke up in 2004, causing quite a bit of scandal. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly at the time, Crudup initiated the breakup while Parker was seven months pregnant and started up a relationship with Danes who was more than 10 years younger than him. Parker reportedly banned Crudup from her delivery room, though she did name their son William after his father. It's not clear how their custody arrangement has worked since then.

Crudup and Danes broke up in 2006 and the public has not heard much about his romantic life since then. Since the wedding on Friday, Watts has posted some celebratory photos and thanks to friends and family on Instagram, but other than that it's not clear what comes next for these newlyweds. Crudup is not active on social media.