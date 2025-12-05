‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Star Marries Partner

A My Life With the Walter Boys star is officially off the market.

Johnny Link and Matthew Davies have said “I do,” according to Vogue.

The newlyweds first met when they were cast in the Broadway touring production of Cinderella in 2017, of course, at the time, Link said he “didn’t know then was that I had just met my future husband.” He continued, “We traveled throughout the States, but it wasn’t until we had stops in Canada that we started to really fall for each other.”

My Life with the Walter Boys. Johnny Link as Will in episode 203 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Fast forward to 2022, when the two returned to Calgary when Link was filming the first season of Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys, in which he plays college graduate Will Walter. “I love that we keep finding ourselves back up there,” Link shared. “It only made sense to propose in the Rockies, where we first began to fall in love years prior as young traveling actors.” While the proposal in Banff didn’t go exactly as planned due to tourists, Link said, “But it still happened, and our hearts were happy nonetheless.”

Davies, meanwhile, decided to pop the question as well, and he chose to do it while they were on a hike on the Nāpali coast of Kaua’i. “With our heads in the clouds—literally—and the freshest air I’ve ever breathed, it felt like the perfect moment to ask him in return to be my husband,” he recalled. “It’s a special feeling being proposed to, and I wanted him to experience the butterflies and joy that come along in that moment.”

Link and Davies tied the knot in Banff on July 31, and it was “an intimate ceremony with our closest friends and relatives,” said Link. Added Davies, “It is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen in this world, and we wanted to be surrounded by that nature.”

It was a full weekend of activities for their 55 guests that kicked off with the wedding on a Thursday. The days that followed consisted of hikes, canoeing, and afternoon tea. The couple’s friend, Broadway actress Ilda Mason, led the ceremony, which “felt surreal,” Davies admitted. “Like the universe had aligned to create the perfect moment. Sunshine warming our skin, perfect mountain breeze, air that smelled of pine, and an immense outpouring of love from our family and friends. At moments, it felt like it was just Johnny and I, as if we were all alone standing in a forest.”

The pair reflected on the way, with Davies saying it “truly felt like a fairytale, which feels so fitting considering how we met.” Link echoed, “To have all of the people you love in a setting you love, marrying the person you love… it really was what dreams are made of.”