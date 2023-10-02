Murderer of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiance Amie Harwick Convicted

Gareth Pursehouse was found guilty of murder last week, finally closing the case of therapist Amie Harwick. Harwick passed away in February of 2020 after falling from the balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment, but from the start investigators suspected she had been thrown. On Thursday, a jury convicted Harwick's ex-boyfriend Pursehouse.

Harwick was well known in Hollywood as a family therapist and marriage counselor to the stars. She was also previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey. Her death in 2020 shocked her community and made headlines around the country as the suspicion that this was a heinous attack grew more certain. Pursehouse faces a maximum life sentence in state prison without the possiblity of parole, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly. Prosecutor George Gascón issued a statement on the verdict.

"Today, justice has been served for Amie Harwick and her loved ones who have endured unimaginable pain throughout this terrible ordeal," he said. "Our thoughts and support remain with them as they begin to heal. I want to commend the diligent work and dedication of the prosecution team from the Major Crimes Division who worked to secure this conviction."

Harwick died on Valentine's Day in 2020 after she spent the evening out with friends. Based on the evidence available, investigators believe that she returned home alone not knowing that Pursehouse was waiting for her there. They believe he strangled her before throwing her over the balcony. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but died while getting treatment.

In the wake of this shocking attack, Carey paused production on The Price Is Right. He issued a statement saying: "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

So far, Carey has not commented publicly on Pursehouse's conviction. He and Harwick met at a party in the summer of 2017 and got engaged within a year. However, they broke up not long after that. Even then, the breakup was reportedly amicable and Carey and Harwick remained friends.

Harwick leaves behind a huge body of work fusing therapeutic tools with entertainment. Her YouTube channel is full of videos on mental health and relationships, and there are plenty of podcasts and videos that she appears in as well. Her 2014 book The New Sex Bible for Women: The Complete Guide to Sexual Self-Awareness and Intimacy is available in print, digital and audiobook formats.