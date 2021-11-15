Morgan Wallen’s Return Following Racial Slur Controversy Lights up Social Media

Morgan Wallen is getting back on stage and back on the road, but some fans are not impressed. The country music star has been on hiatus since February, when he was caught on camera using the N-word in public. Now, fans have a lot to say about his upcoming “Dangerous Tour” announcement.

Tickets are now on sale for Wallen’s “Dangerous Tour,” which begins on Feb. 3, 2022. That means it will kick off about a year after Wallen was caught using a racist slur, which prompted backlash from fans, advertisers and other industry professionals. Many commenters think Wallen should have waited a bit longer before plotting his comeback. Others think are curious to see who will be ready to forgive Wallen so soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those that have forgotten, TMZ published a video last February of Wallen using the N-word with his white friends outside of his home in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer apologized on social media, implying that the language had to do with a 72-hour drinking bender. He sought treatment for alcoholism and then went on an apologetic press tour to discuss his mistake.

Of course, many people are not ready to forgive the singer, though some were never fans of his – or country music in general – to begin with. Still, the comeback of a star of this magnitude has implications for the whole entertainment industry. Here’s a look at what people have to say about Wallen.

Publicity

https://twitter.com/NativeHonesty/status/1460271499185569795?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, some fans predicted that all the brands and companies associated with this tour would regret it before long.

Mourning Fans

https://twitter.com/alexis_littlee/status/1460277851576487936?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There were some fans who commented sadly that they could not go to Wallen’s concerts in good conscious, though they still wished they could because they like his music.

Sales Tactic

https://twitter.com/SoundOfMusic79/status/1460309912953761797?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/leandraajoy/status/1460289756198146049?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many commenters thought that Wallen was actually capitalizing on the publicity of his racist scandal, not recovering from it. They speculated that some people would buy tickets specifically because of the controversy.

Timeline

https://twitter.com/BellsNicoleM/status/1460310718306205701?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some commenters noted that other public figures have been “canceled” for far older infractions than the one that Wallen is currently recovering from.

Venues

https://twitter.com/RobertAnnis/status/1460309561789718532?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/trinityriver299/status/1460288560838455301?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some commenters directed their outrage at the venues hosting Wallen on this tour. They called on those businesses to take responsibility for the performer’s influence.

Pay Attention

https://twitter.com/leandraajoy/status/1460272375312781315?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/The_Tony_Z/status/1460302034482118662?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Critics warned that they would be making note of who was eager to forgive Wallen and get out to one of his shows as soon as they started up again.

Cancel Culture

https://twitter.com/AllWalkNoTalk/status/1460308260347596801?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/burbankbleacher/status/1458192376233594887?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

First, many people noted that Wallen’s successful return to touring disproved the idea of “cancel culture” altogether. They thought that this rendered any criticism of “cancel culture” invalid.