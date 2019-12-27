‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Share Flirty Exchange Over Their Christmas Photo

Engaged couple Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are getting funny and flirty, yet again, on Instagram and fans are loving it! The sweet couple is known for their back-and-forth flirtatious posts, and Christmas time was no different. Recently, the Modern Family star shared a photo of the two posing for a Christmas picture with the caption reading, “Third Christmas with you but first one engaged. You’d think we’d know how to take a proper picture at this point.” That’s when Adams left a hilarious comment.

“My dire wolf really loves breast meat apparently,” he wrote as his Christmas sweater featured a wolf, but where it was placed in the photo is why he mentioned that in her comment section.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course Hyland replied with an equally comical response, posting, “@wellsadams I apologize for there not being enough meat to feed your Wolf.”

View this post on Instagram He seems to be doing just fine. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Dec 26, 2019 at 2:13pm PST

The two are known for acting flirty with each other on social media for all to see. Back in August, Hyland shared an image with fans of her doing the splits as she showed off her flexibility while she looked up at the camera. Of course her fiancé had something to say about it, posting, “I think your hip is broken,” before one fan responded with, “like you don’t love it.” That’s when Hyland jumped it and said, “Hmm I wonder why,” as she immediately followed up with, “Was that too much?”

The two officially got engaged back in July when Adams proposed to Hyland on a private beach and revealed the special news via social media. Since then, fans have been eager to know details about when their wedding will be and how soon they can expect an addition to their family, but Adams made it pretty clear that they’re in no rush to do anything. Instead, they’re enjoying the process.

“I’ve said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing,” he told ET. “Like, when we were dating, everyone was like, ‘When are you moving in?’ And when we moved in, everyone was like, ‘When are you going to get engaged?’ … It’s like, hold on, don’t forget that the destination isn’t what it’s about, the journey is what’s fun. We’re, like, a month into being engaged and I’ve never been engaged before and I assume I’m never going to be again, so kind of want to just enjoy this little time.”