‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Suggests She’s ‘Next’ to Get Married

Are Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams hearing wedding bells? The Modern Family star hinted on social media that she is “next” to get married.

Hyland’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments co-star Matthew Daddario celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Esther Kim on Monday, prompting Hyland to tease her own nuptials in the comments section of his post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy anniversary gonna be hard to top lsat years [sic] celebrations!” Kim captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Daddario kissing at their wedding.

Hyland commented on the post, “Next marriage is me, ok???”

Hyland and Adams frequently gush over each other in interviews and via social media. They rang in the new year at the El Dorado Maroma resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender shared a photo of the two of them kissing, surrounded by 2019 decorations.

Hyland shared a beach selfie toward the end of December with Adams, writing, “Closing up another year with this one by my side.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Adams gushed over Hyland, who underwent a second kidney transplant in 2018 and mourned the unexpected death of her cousin.

“Sarah is the strongest woman I’ve ever met,” he said. “Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance.”

“Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie … and never breaking down. Never losing it. I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is the real-life version,” he said.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” Hyland told Self magazine. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”