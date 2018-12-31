‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Caps off 2018 With Romantic Snap Alongside Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland made an end-of-the-year post on Thursday where she and her boyfriend, Wells Adams smoldered in a sandy setting.

Hyland posted a selfie to mark the end of the year. She stared up into the camera from what appeared to be a secluded beach, Adams just over her shoulder. Both wore reserved but confident smiles, as they were celebrating the end of 2018.

“Closing up another year with this one by my side,” Hyland wrote fondly.

Fans were head over heels for the picture, remarking on both of their beauty individually and as a couple. Hyland, known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, has been seeing Adams since September of 2017, and they have become one of the Internet’s favorite celebrity couples.

“Seriously, you guys are the cutest and funniest couple,” one fan remarked. “I really do love your stories and pics… Always make me smile.”

“Nothing makes me happier than them,” added another with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Enjoy guys,” a third fan commented. “You deserve this one.”

Adams is known for appearances on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and he and Hyland are avid users of the Instagram Story feature. They do more than most snap shots and boomerangs as well. The two communicate directly with their followers, relating stories, embodying characters and taking them along for the ride.

That has included an incredibly vulnerable look at Hyland’s health over the last few years, which has not always been stable. The actress made headlines this year when it was revealed that she had undergone not one but two kidney transplants, after her body rejected the first one. The second surgery — kept secret at first — came just days after her first date with Adams.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” Hyland told Self magazine of the experience. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

To Adams, the ordeal only made Hyland more and more amazing, as he explained to Us Weekly.

“Imagine having a vital organ replaced,” he said. “Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the Internet judged you for your appearance.”

“Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie… and never breaking down. Never losing it,” he finished.