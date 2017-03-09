Model Adriana Lima and NFL Star Julian Edelman Call It Quits

Adriana Lima and Julian Edelman have decided to end their relationship.

The Victoria’s Secret model and the New England Patriots player broke up after Edelman’s Super Bowl LI win, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source revealed the former couple’s schedule conflicts played into their decision to split.

The two never officially confirmed their relationship but sparked dating rumors during the summer of 2016.

Lima was at the Super Bowl game on Feb. 5 cheering on Edelman alongside his family and friends.

A few weeks after Edelman’s big win, the 35-year-old model went solo to the Maybelline ‘Bring On The Night’ Party in London.

Edelman became a dad for the first time when he welcomed his daughter with ex-girlfriend, model Ella Rose, back in November.

