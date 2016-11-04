Miranda Lambert Shares Personal Post Addressing Backlash Against Photo With Boyfriend Anderson East

(Photo: Getty / Michael Loccisano)

Miranda Lambert is getting personal.

The singer took to Instagram late Thursday night to share a rare personal photo of herself, as well as a lengthy message addressing insulting comments Lambert had received on a photo she shared of herself with boyfriend Anderson East.

“Every now and then I decide to re-join the world of social media and post something really personal,” the singer wrote next to a shot of herself on a horse at sunset.

“This is one of those moments that I’m proud of,” she continued. “My friend Tommy snapped it on a trail ride on his phone at golden hour on the farm in [Tennessee]. What a blessing. I’m wearing yoga pants and no makeup and I’m on the back of my beloved Leiani.”

Lambert then went on to address the negative comments she had received on a photo she had previously posted of herself and East from the 2016 CMA Awards.

“Last night I was all dolled up and ‘out on the town’ with my sweet man,” she wrote. “I was excited about the night and posted a picture. Just now when I looked I realized so many comments were judgmental and negative. Cowardly people hiding behind a keyboard or a cell phone writing their useless comments about our eyes and clothes and body language. What a bunch of bull s**t.”

The singer finished her post with a Maya Angelou quote, sharing, “Words are things. You must be careful, careful about calling people out of their names, using racial pejoratives and sexual pejoratives and all that ignorance. Don’t do that. Some day we’ll be able to measure the power of words. I think they are things. They get on the walls. They get in your wallpaper. They get in your rugs, in your upholstery, and your clothes, and finally in to you.”