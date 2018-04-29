Evan Felker Tries to Keep Divorce Details Under Wraps Amidst Miranda Lambert Scandal

Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend, Evan Felker, is reportedly trying to keep his divorce a secret, claiming that he, his wife and their families have been harassed.

Felker is the lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours, a band that has opened for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour since February. Earlier this week, a report by Us Weekly revealed that the two have been “involved” while on the road, and now, Radar Online has obtained court filings from Felker’s ongoing divorce.

Felker filed a motion to seal the records on the case on April 24, 2018. He asked the District Court of Okfuskee County in Oklahoma to keep the divorce quiet for the protection of his family.

“The Petitioner [Felker] is a public figure and the Respondent [Staci Nelson] and her family are being harassed,” the filings read. “The petitioner’s address is a part of the Court record and he fears for his safety and the safety of others. Therefore, it is in the best interests of the parties that the Court Records be sealed to protect the privacy and preserve the anonymity of said Petitioner and Respondent.”

The request has not yet been answered. by the court.

Felker first filed for divorce on Feb. 16. On Feb. 28, his wife, Staci Nelson, filed her own petition for divorce as well.

“Petitioner alleges that a state of complete and irreconcilable incompatibility has arisen between the parties, by virtue of Respondent’s abandonment of Petitioner, which has completely destroyed the legitimate aims of the marriage and rendered its continuation impossible,” read Nelson’s filing.

In his response, filed a full month later, Felker denied abandoning his wife. However, sources told Radar Online that Lambert was the main reason Felker was seeking a divorce.

“Evan wants the divorce for his new life and so he can be with Miranda,” an insider said. “Evan wants to be with Miranda and he didn’t want to be married with his wife anymore. He wanted the divorce first. Staci had no choice but to go through with it. They had been together for about five years or so, including the time they were married.”

The sourced added that Felker “is in love with Miranda and Miranda loves him too.”

Lambert has been heavily criticized for the new relationship, as this isn’t the first time she’s come between a married couple. Her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, was married to Kaynette Williams when they first met, and Lambert admitted that she pursued him even knowing he had a wife during a 2011 interview on Dateline NBC.

She and Shelton divorced in 2015. Earlier this month, it was finally revealed that she and Anderson East had broken up after two years.