Miley Cyrus Wishes Liam Hemsworth a Happy Valentine’s Day With NSFW Meme

Thursday, Feb. 14 marks Miley Cyrus‘ first Valentine’s Day as a married woman, and the singer celebrated in classic fashion with a NSFW meme dedicated to her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

On Valentine’s Day, Cyrus used social media to share a meme of herself from her Bangerz days that featured a photo of the star on stage, sitting on the floor with her legs spread while wearing a unitard patterned with dollar bills and rhinestone cowboy boots.

“When it’s Valentine’s Day and bae says hi,” the photo read, while Cyrus wrote, “@LiamHemsworth love you.”

Cyrus recently delivered another romantic gesture to her husband when she stepped out for the premiere of Hemsworth’s film Isn’t It Romantic after the actor was sick and unable to make the event.

She also used that opportunity to make a NSFW joke in the caption on one photo of herself at the premiere in which she posed in front of a poster of Hemsworth playing the saxophone.

“Getting sick blows. But so do I,” she wrote. “Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f—.”

In her first post from the evening, Cyrus was a bit more sentimental with her caption, sharing get well wishes for her husband and praising his performance in the movie.

“So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic,” she wrote. “He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons… but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial …. I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day…. luckiest.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 with a small ceremony at their home in Nashville, but have since opened up about being married in a series of adorable moments.

For Hemsworth’s birthday in January, Cyrus shared a heartfelt post on social media in which she gushed over her husband and listed the qualities she admires about him.

“The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs…our pigs, our horses, our cats our fish,” she wrote. “The way you look at your family….Your friends….At Strangers….At Life….The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time. The way you go outside when I ask ‘what’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone…The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look AT the bad news.”

“In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love [through] all circumstances,” she shared. “I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn’t be building more walls but bridges….I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future.”

