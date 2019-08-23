Miley Cyrus Will Reportedly Keep Her and Liam Hemsworth’s Pets in Divorce

Miley Cyrus will not be separating with her animals following her split from Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth, whom Cyrus had been dating on and off for years before they tied the knot in December of 2018, officially filed for divorce from Cyrus on Aug. 21, just 10 days after the couple confirmed their split.

According to sources close to the ongoing situation who spoke to TMZ, Cyrus will maintain custody of their multitude of pets, including dogs, 2 horses, 2 mini horses, 3 cats, and a pig. A newly enacted law in California which permits a judge to determine which party is better suited to care for the animals will not be an issue, as Hemsworth has agreed not to contest animal custody.

The decision likely isn’t a surprise, because while Hemsworth was the one to usher the animals to safety after the Woolsey Fire swept through their land, Cyrus was the one to adopt and give many of them homes in the first place.

Animal custody marks just the first of many thins the former couple will have to sort out after Hemsworth filed legal documents in a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 21, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to the documents, the “Wrecking Ball” singer and her husband did have a pre-nuptial agreement, which means things will likely move along much more smoothly and quickly.

After tying the knot in 2018 in Franklin, Tennessee, the couple officially announced the end of their 10-year relationship via a statement from one of Cyrus’ representatives to multiple outlets.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement, released on the same day Cyrus was spotted kissing friend Kaitlynn Carter, read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Days later, Hemsworth confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

The former couple met as teenagers on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and dated on and off for almost a decade before they said “I do” in a small ceremony at Cyrus’ family home in Franklin, Tennessee on Dec. 23, 2018.