Miley Cyrus Now Refers to Liam Hemsworth as Her ‘Survival Partner’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been together for years, and the pair is now so close that Cyrus doesn’t even call Hemsworth her fiancé anymore.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show this week, Cyrus spoke about her relationship with Hemsworth, explaining that she now prefers a new term for the Australian actor.

The musician was sharing with Stern how Hemsworth had saved the couple’s animals from the recent California wildfire that engulfed their home.

“So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” she began, with Stern interjecting, “This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?”

“Yeah, kind of-ish,” Cyrus replied. “My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is.”

“That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck,” she continued. “He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”

Cyrus also joked that Hemsworth “got a lot of action” after saving their animals.

“He got a lot of action for saving the animals,” she said. “Yeah, he got a lot of action. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful.”

Though she was out of the country at the time of the fire, the 26-year-old credited FaceTime for allowing her to express her gratitude.

Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating after meeting on the set of their film The Last Song, confirming their relationship in March 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016 and have been going strong since.

The California wildfires completely destroyed the pair’s home, and Cyrus told Stern that the couple is currently living in Nashville in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“You know, usually we live in Malibu, but right now we live in Nashville and [are] adjusting,” she said. “I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back. A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn’t lose their homes, but Malibu isn’t the same for right now. The air quality, the water, [Hemsworth] surfs everyday.”

She also opened up about the pair’s life together, revealing that they’re just a regular couple like any other.

“We have a really regular life, he’s a really amazing cook,” Cyrus said of Hemsworth. “So I just end up smoking weed and eating, and he has these weird genetics, where him and his brother are actually f—ing superheros and they just eat. And I’m like, ‘Why am I getting so soft?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m feeding the cannons.’ And all of the sudden he just eats and eats and eats and he gets more ripped. It’s not fair! I wake up where I can’t open my eyes because I’ve had so much salt.”

