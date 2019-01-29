Miley Cyrus ‘Ready to Party’ With Husband Liam Hemsworth in ‘Date Night’ Photos

Miley Cyrus is ready to party with her new hubby, Liam Hemsworth, and she’s not staying shy about it.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Twitter to share a few photos of the pairs night celebrating the 16th annual G’Day USA Gala.

“Date night [heart emoji] Mama is OUT and she’s ready to party with the MR.” she wrote, attached to a cute photo of the pair.

Date night ❤️ Mama is OUT and she’s ready to party with the MR. pic.twitter.com/ZQy5rOVF5S — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 27, 2019

Despite using the word “mama” to describe herself, she has shut down rumors of being pregnant. After photos of Cyrus surfaced in a dress—the appearances of it made people question whether she was expecting or not—but she quickly aired her thoughts.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is ‘Happy For Us’ …. we’re happy for us too!” she wrote. “‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

Just a day after posting the cute photo of she and Hemsworth, she posted another one—taken the night of the Gala—that clearly showed off her flat, non-expecting, tummy. She let her body do the talking with this one, because no caption was applied. This photo clearly speaks for itself because Cyrus looks beautiful as always!

Hemsworth gave his wife a big shout out on stage that she shared to her Twitter page as well. He thanked his team, then proceeded to thank Cyrus. Her jaw dropped with surprise on her face as he called her a “sweet, sweet angel” and told her that he loved her and ended with, “You’re great.”

The Gala is intended to recognize Australians who have made an impact in the industries of film, television and music. Those highlighted were Hemsworth, Helen Reddy and Deborah Riley.

Hemsworth was honored with the Excellence in Film Award and was introduced by actor Vince Vaughn.

“It’s a huge honor,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I mostly get embarrassed by this sort of thing, but I feel very thankful to be here. Mostly, it’s just cool that Vince has taken the time to come and do it for me.”

Vaughn is Hemsworth’s co-star in Arkansas. Cyrus joked with her hubby’s co-star at bit when she flipped him the bird at after Vaughn joked about not being invited to their private wedding.

The two tied the knot just days before Christmas on Dec. 23, 2018.