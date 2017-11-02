Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spark Marriage Rumors With Wedding Bands

Did Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus secretly get married? That’s the question fans have been wondering after the couple stepped in for a leisurely stroll in Savannah, Georgia this week.

Photos of the two, which were exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, show the pair wearing comfy clothes and ball caps. Most noticeably, the 24-year-old pop superstar and her Australian actor beau were sporting matching wedding bands on their ring fingers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Watch: Miley Cyrus Surprises Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Despite what it may have looked like, Cyrus and Hemsworth have not officially tied the knot at this time, according to PEOPLE. The two have been wearing these bands for quite some time now. This past August, TMZ reported Hemsworth, 27, was wearing a gold band while spending time with Cyrus’ mother, Tish, in Kentucky.

As for Cyrus, she has previously been spotted wearing a shiny band on her ring finger since July 2016.

The two have openly discussed the possibility of marriage and have been adamant about not rushing to the altar. Back in September, the former Hannah Montana star told The Sun on Sunday that she doesn’t “envision marriage.”

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said, according to Daily Mail. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

More: Miley Cyrus Plays ‘How High Were You’ With James Corden

Since their first engagement in 2012, Cyrus has been wearing the same Neil Lane diamond ring that Hemsworth gave her. However, she explained to Ellen DeGeneres that it is not quite her style.

“This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy … they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year. “So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Hemsworth’s] kind of like, What’s going on? I am like, This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.”