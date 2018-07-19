Peek Inside Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s $2.5M Gated Malibu Enclave

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s relationship is stronger than ever, despite rumors Thursday that the pair had called off their engagement.

As if we needed even more of a reason to be jealous of the young Hollywood couple, the pair share a beautiful 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom gated enclave in Malibu, which she purchased back in 2016 for $2.525 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 2.06 acre property, which houses the studio where she recorded most of her Younger Now album, sits in an exclusive gated community tucked up into the mountains just above Malibu’s Paradise Point area.

The couple, Variety reports, bought the property from German-born radio and television host and longtime Haribo confectionary spokesperson Thomas Gottschalk.

Scroll through to learn more about the stunning home away from the city.

A Secluded Home

A long, gated drive makes its way through the woods and passes over a wooden bridge crossed seasonal stream before it arrives at the front of a boxy and clean-lined, split-level contemporary home, partly faced with stone, the color of wet sand and partly painted with a turquoise tone.

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

The main floor is equipped with radiant heated stone tile floors that help to warm your feet in the combination living room/dining room that also features a vaulted ceiling and blank of glass doors that fold open.

Terrace

The glass doors open into a partly sheltered dining terrace that overlooks the vast backyard, while also providing privacy in an already secluded home.

Kitchen

The adjoining kitchen is modern but clearly custom finished with pale plum walls, bull-nosed and grey-speckled granite countertops on cabinets faced with some sort of horizontally applied paneling, and an L-shaped breakfast bar that hovers above the countertop by way of a series of angled tube supports.

Family Room

Just beyond the kitchen, a family room has emerald-green wall-to-wall carpeting (which Cyrus likely changed as soon as she moved in) and lets out through a glass door to a terrace where a molded plastic hot tub is situated in a square gazebo.

Master Bedroom

The master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a pebble stone tiled tub and shower space in the attached bathroom.

Master Bathroom

We don’t know what Cyrus and Hemsworth did to renovate this bathroom, but we’d say the pebble stone tile and shower may not have lasted too long. The master suite redeems itself however with a private veranda that provides a meditative view into a dense canopy of trees.

Backyard

There isn’t a swimming pool on the property, but the two-car garage does have a new electric car changing station, which environmentally-friendly vegan Cyrus surely uses regularly.

In the real estate game

Cyrus is a regular mover and shaker in the real estate world. In 2015, she sold the Cyrus family mansion in Toluca Lake for $6 million and just a few weeks later she bought a seven-bedroom and six-bathroom residence in the celebrity-heavy Hidden Hills enclave in Los Angeles’ western suburbs.

The singer also purchased a $5.8 million ranch in Franklin, Tennessee in 2017, sitting at 33.5 acres of land. The 6,869-square foot home isn’t far from the home she was raised in.

If you need someone to house-sit ever Miley, hit us up!