Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Spotted Making out Before Hitting Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson continue to spend time together and put on unabashed public displays of affection — including Saturday night, when they were photographed making out at a Los Angeles restaurant before heading to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. The couple was part of a large group of friends who stopped at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks before checking out the spooky attraction.

A witness told TMZ that one of Cyrus’ friends attempted to pay the $1,000 bill, but that Simpson slipped his credit card to the waiter instead. As the group made their way out of the restaurant, Cyrus and Simpson stood up and were photographed locking lips at the table.

Later, the group made their way to Universal City, where Cyrus wore a sexy police officer costume. The group posed for photos as they made their way around the park and its various attractions.

The couple has been making headlines since they were spotted kissing earlier this month following Cyrus’ split from Kaitlynn Carter — and prior to that, her divorce from husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus, 26, was on the receiving end of backlash last week after appearing in an Instagram Live video with Simpson, 22, in which she told her followers that “you don’t have to be gay” in order to find love.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d—s out there, you’ve just got to find them,” she said in the live stream. “You’ve got to find a d— that’s not a d—, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d—. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

Her words, which implied that being gay is a choice, did not go over well on social media, where many users criticized her. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer spoke out later, clarifying on her Instagram Story that she was “talking s— about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.”

Many pointed out that the statement was not quite an apology.

Simpson spoke out in his girlfriend’s defense, saying on the Australian TV show The Project Show that “People took that the wrong way, I think. You don’t choose who you fall for, you don’t choose who you love, whatever gender, whoever you are. No, she’s wonderful.”