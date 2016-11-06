Michael Phelps and Family Take a Trip Down Memory Lane to Beijing

So many emotions while walking through the water cube tonight with my family!! I’m sorry @boomerrphelps and @mrs.nicolephelps for all the tears🙈 A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:09am PST

Michael Phelps and his family headed east down Memory Lane all the way to Beijing!

Phelps, his new wife Nicole, and their little jetsetter, Boomer, flew to Beijing to reminisce his Olympic days competiting at Beijing’s National Aquatic Center.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Water Cube is where Phelps’ was welcomed to Olympic glory back in 2008.

Pretty crazy walking up to the water cube tonight! So many memories!!! A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:05am PST

The swimming superstar shared photos of his trip on Instagram.

He captioned the photo of him and his family in front of the pool with, “So many emotions while walking through the water cube tonight with my family!! I’m sorry @boomerrphelps and @mrs.nicolephelps for all the tears🙈”

It looks like he not only spent time where it all began, but worked out in Shanghai with some Olympic dreamers.

Nice little workout over in shanghai on the bund! @underarmour #IWILL A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Nov 5, 2016 at 3:41am PDT

Meanwhile, Baby Boomer has been racking up the frequent flyer miles as he tags along on all of his dad’s adventures!